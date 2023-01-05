Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 662,217 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $78.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.