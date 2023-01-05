Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 662,217 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $78.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $1,306,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 249.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.