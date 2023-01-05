PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

