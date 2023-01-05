Prom (PROM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.94 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.44 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00023256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040156 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233897 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9297483 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,944,494.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

