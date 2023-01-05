ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 8.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.46. 54,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,165,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
ProPetro Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
