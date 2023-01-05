Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 140.53 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

