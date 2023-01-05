Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.92.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

