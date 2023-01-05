Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTEN. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,893,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,297,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 534,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.38%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

