Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 90100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

