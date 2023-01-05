Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,530,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $39,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

