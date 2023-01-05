Raymond James & Associates Purchases 27,486 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $47,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $407.79 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.