Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 5.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $26.46 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.