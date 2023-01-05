Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,853 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.1 %

PAYX opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.