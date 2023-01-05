RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.10

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 324,833 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 322,833 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

