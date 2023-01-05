Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 20,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,291,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,809,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.