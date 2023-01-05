S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

