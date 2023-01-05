Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,848,000 after acquiring an additional 92,884 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 109,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $480.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

