Scotiabank Upgrades Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to “Sector Outperform”

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
