Scotiabank Upgrades Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to “Sector Outperform”

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

