Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

