Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

