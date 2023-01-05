Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 258,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 120,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

