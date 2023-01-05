Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

