Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 395,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

