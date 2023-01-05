Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $259.44. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

