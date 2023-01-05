Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $303.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

