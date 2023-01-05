Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 451,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,421,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 152,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 97,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.