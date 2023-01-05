Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.