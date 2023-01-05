Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

