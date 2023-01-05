Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

