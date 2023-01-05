Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

Shares of GD opened at $245.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

