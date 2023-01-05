Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shaw Communications Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.