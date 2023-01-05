Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

