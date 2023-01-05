Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Expands By 8.3%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT opened at $46.02 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Articles

