Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Declines By 5.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 481,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
