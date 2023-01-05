Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Declines By 5.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 481,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

