Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Decreases By 10.3%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Katapult Price Performance

KPLT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Katapult has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.24.

Insider Activity at Katapult

In other news, Director Lee Einbinder acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lee Einbinder bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at $565,718.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 289,407 shares of company stock valued at $313,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Katapult

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Katapult by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

