Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Decreases By 10.3%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
KPLT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Katapult has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.24.
In other news, Director Lee Einbinder acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lee Einbinder bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at $565,718.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 289,407 shares of company stock valued at $313,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
