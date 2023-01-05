Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Declines By 8.5%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 305,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LEXX stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and B2B Production. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that improves the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lowers overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery.

