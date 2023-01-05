Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Expands By 6.0%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

MODVF stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

