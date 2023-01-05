Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 6.3%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MONOY opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

