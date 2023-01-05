Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 6.2%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 209,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

KTTA stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.