SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.95

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.95 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 6587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.84.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.07 million and a PE ratio of 4.15.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

