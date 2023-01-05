S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $463.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

