S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.