S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 386.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 198,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after buying an additional 157,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $341.62 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $463.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

