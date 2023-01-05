STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.15. Approximately 22,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 720,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

