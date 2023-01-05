Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

