Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

