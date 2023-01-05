Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

About Diamondback Energy



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

