Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $943,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $471.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

