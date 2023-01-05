StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.