StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.04. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Read More

