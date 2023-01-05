StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 9.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 491,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,045,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

