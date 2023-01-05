Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Position Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

