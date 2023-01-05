T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

